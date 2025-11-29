Raiders' Jordan Meredith: Gets questionable designation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meredith (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Meredith missed practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury, but he was able to manage limited sessions Thursday and Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up in Week 13. If he can't go Sunday, veteran Alex Cappa would likely be the next man up at guard.
More News
-
Raiders' Jordan Meredith: Active Sunday•
-
Raiders' Jordan Meredith: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Raiders' Jordan Meredith: Missing more time•
-
Raiders' Jordan Meredith: Unlikely to play against Jaguars•
-
Raiders' Jordan Meredith: All set for Black Friday•
-
Raiders' Jordan Meredith: Nursing shoulder injury•