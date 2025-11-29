default-cbs-image
Meredith (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Meredith missed practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury, but he was able to manage limited sessions Thursday and Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up in Week 13. If he can't go Sunday, veteran Alex Cappa would likely be the next man up at guard.

