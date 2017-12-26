Raiders' Keith McGill: Cleared to play
McGill (knee/illness) is listed as active for Monday's game against the Eagles.
McGill was originally considered questionable to play after missing Thursday's practice with a knee injury. Now cleared to play, the fourth-year safety should be ready to assume his typically heavy workload on special teams, but it's not guaranteed he'll see significant playing time on defense.
