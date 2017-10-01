Raiders' Keith McGill: Inactive for Sunday
McGill (foot) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
McGill made his season debut against the Redskins in Week 3, but he only made one tackle on 27 special teams snaps. Without him, though, the Raiders are seriously skimp at the safety position, and rookie seventh-round pick Shalom Luani is the last remaining backup at the position.
