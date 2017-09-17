Play

McGill (foot) is inactive Sunday for the Raiders' Week 2 game against the Jets.

Though the Raiders listed McGill as questionable heading into the weekend, his full participation in practice Thursday and Friday offered hope he might be able to suit up Sunday. Evidently, the safety didn't make as much progress as the Raiders had hoped, so his 2017 debut will have to wait a little longer.

