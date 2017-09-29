Play

McGill (foot) is questionable to play Sunday against the Broncos, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

It seems McGill might've aggravated a foot injury in his season debut last Sunday considering he was a limited participant in practice this entire week. If he's ultimately ruled out, Shalom Luani would likely serve as the backup to Reggie Nelson.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories