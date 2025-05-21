Koonce (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old is still rehabbing from the ACL injury sustained before the start of the Raiders' 2024 campaign, so it's no surprise he was sidelined Wednesday. Koonce is still expected to be ready for the beginning of Las Vegas' 2025 season after inking a one-year, $12 million extension in early March. Once healthy, he's expected to serve as one of the team's top edge rushers.