Hobbs fractured his left hand during Monday's 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Hobbs did not initially emerge from Las Vegas' locker room to start the second half Monday, though he was eventually able to finish this contest with a club on his injured left hand. It's unclear if the starting cornerback will be able to continue playing through this injury, though he'll have an extra bye week to recover before the Raiders' next game Sunday, Oct. 23.