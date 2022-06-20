Hobbs (shoulder) has been participating in offseason work as the Raiders' starting nickelback, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Hobbs finished his rookie season with 71 tackles, three passes defensed, one sack and one interception across 16 games. The 2021 fifth-round pick underwent offseason shoulder surgery following his first NFL campaign, but he appears to have cleared rehab and should be healthy for the start of the regular season. Regardless, Hobbs may still face league discipline after being arrested twice during January, so his status as a starter is tentative.