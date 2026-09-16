Stukes ended with six tackles (four solo) and one interception in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Dolphins.

The Raiders defense had 5.0 sacks in Week 1, tied for the highest in the NFL. While Kwity Paye shined for Las Vegas, Stukes also made an impact in his first career NFL game, picking off a pass from Malik Willis intended for Caleb Douglas, subsequently leading to a 30-yard field goal from Matt Gay for the Raiders' final score of the game. The 2026 No. 38 overall pick spent his entire collegiate career at Arizona, garnering 207 total tackles, 26 passes defended, 1.0 sack and seven interceptions.