Rams coach Sean McVay said that Donald is undergoing evaluation for a potential high-ankle sprain, Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reports.
Donald picked up this potentially significant injury at some point during Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chiefs, according to Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic. While the severity of this issue has yet to be revealed, the 31-year-old would likely need to sit out 4-to-6 weeks if it's confirmed as a high ankle sprain. Donald has tallied double-digit sacks in each of the last five seasons and has 27 tackles, including five sacks, over 11 games in 2022, so his potential absence would be a devastating loss for the now 3-8 Rams.