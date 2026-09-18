Donald told Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com on Friday, "That's the plan," when asked if he'll play Monday against the Giants.

Donald made his long-awaited return to the Rams on Aug. 30, but the Rams took advantage of a roster exemption from the NFL and didn't have him travel with the team for a Week 1 matchup with the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. The exemption was lifted on Sept. 11, and he hasn't been included on L.A.'s Week 2 injury report, indicating that he's in the clear to make his first appearance since the 2023 campaign. Donald's comment Friday confirms that he expects to play.