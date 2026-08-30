Donald agreed to a one-year, $20 million contract to return to the Rams on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Since the Rams acquired two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in early June, Donald has been trending toward a comeback to the NFL, logging multiple tryouts with the Rams. Now that his conditioning has caught up and he's in football shape, Donald is back in the NFL for the first time since the 2023 campaign. Donald is 35 years old, so he likely won't be much more than a rotational defensive lineman to begin the year, but the freak of nature wouldn't surprise anyone by displaying vintage plays from time to time.