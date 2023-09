Jackson (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Indianapolis, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The 25-year-old was held out of practice all week after suffering a hamstring injury during Los Angeles' Week 3 loss to Cincinnati. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Jackson is expected to be a game-time decision this coming Sunday. If Jackson is unable to suit up, Joe Noteboom is the likely replacement at left tackle.