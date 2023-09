Durant (groin) was a limited participant at Friday's practice, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Durant was a non-participant Thursday, so his limited workload Friday indicates he is trending in the right direction for Monday's matchup with the Bengals. More clarity on his status will come when the Rams release their final injury report Saturday. Duke Shelley and Ahkello Witherspoon would be candidates for increased roles if he cannot play.