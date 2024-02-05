Durant logged 39 tackles (23 solo) and six passes defended during the 2023 regular season over 16 games played.

The sophomore corner bounced in and out of the starting lineup through the season, and while his tackles and snaps on defense both increased over his rookie year, he failed to record a pick after notching three of them in 2022. The cornerback position for the Rams could be in flux heading into 2024, with Ahkello Witherspoon a free agent and little depth behind Durant remaining, so Durant's role for his third campaign may be hard to determine before training camp begins.