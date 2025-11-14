Adams (oblique) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, with Rams coach Sean McVay saying Friday that he expects the wideout to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

It's the type of matchup where Adams might give it a go in a borderline situation, but this sounds more like a case where he's ready to play and will only sit out if there's a late setback. He made an early exit from last Sunday's 42-26 win over San Francisco, with McVay saying afterward that Adam likely would've returned if the score had been closer. Adams then missed practice Wednesday before returning as a limited participant Thursday.