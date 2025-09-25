Adams (hamstring) wasn't present for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Sean McVay told Barshop on Wednesday that Adams was tending to a sore hamstring and wouldn't practice, and his absence appears to have extended into Thursday. Still, McVay wasn't worried about the veteran wide receiver's availability for Sunday's contest against the Colts. Adams' activity level, or lack thereof, will become known once the Rams post their second Week 4 injury report.