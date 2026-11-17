McMahon was placed on injured reserve Monday due to a partially torn patella tear that he suffered during the Rams' 34-6 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A stint on injured reserve requires a player to miss at least the next four games. That means the earliest that McMahon can return is Week 16 against the Seahawks on Christmas day, but given the severity of the injury, it wouldn't be surprising if the third-year center was sidelined beyond that window. Coleman Shelton is expected to miss four-to-six weeks due to a hamstring injury, so Beaux Limmer and David Quessenberry are currently the next options at center for the Rams, who are on a bye for Week 11 before facing the Packers in Week 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 25.