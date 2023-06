Hummel (hip) was spotted participating at Rams minicamp Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The Iowa State product missed the final 10 games of the 2022 season due to a hip injury but has since had the offseason to move past the issue. During his rookie campaign, Hummel appeared in seven games and tallied four total tackles. Expect the second-year linebacker to compete for a depth spot in the Los Angeles defense corps ahead of the coming season.