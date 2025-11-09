Rams' Jarquez Hunter: Healthy scratch Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Week 10 will be third game in a row that Hunter is a healthy scratch, with Ronnie Rivers serving as the Rams' RB3 behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Hunter's next opportunity to play is Week 11 against the Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 16.
More News
-
Rams' Jarquez Hunter: Won't play against New Orleans•
-
Rams' Jarquez Hunter: Healthy inactive for London game•
-
Rams' Jarquez Hunter: Makes debut on special teams•
-
Rams' Jarquez Hunter: Not playing vs. Houston•
-
Rams' Jarquez Hunter: Little running room Saturday•
-
Rams' Jarquez Hunter: Another heavy workload•