Hunter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Week 10 will be third game in a row that Hunter is a healthy scratch, with Ronnie Rivers serving as the Rams' RB3 behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Hunter's next opportunity to play is Week 11 against the Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 16.

