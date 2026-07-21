Rams' Jordan Whittington: Competing for depth spot

Entering his third NFL season, Whittington will enter training camp competing for the Rams' WR3 role behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

A sixth-round pick of the Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft, Whittington saw his snap count on offense increase from his rookie year to his sophomore campaign. Despite the bump in playing time, that didn't result in increased production for Whittington, who finished the 2025 regular season with 18 catches (on 25 targets) for 171 yards across 17 games. His proficiency on special teams and as a blocker will keep him on the field, but training camp will provide Whittington with the opportunity to beat out Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels and Tyler Scott for the WR3 job behind the dynamic duo of Nacua and Adams.