Whittington (quadriceps) is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Giants, Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register reports.

Whittington has not practiced since sustaining his quadriceps injury in the Rams' Week 1 loss to the 49ers. The wide receiver's probable absence for Monday's contest would be made even worse if Puka Nacua (groin) were also unable to suit up. Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith could see increased roles against the Giants, but if multiple wide receivers must miss time, it is likely the Rams will live in 13-personnel packages with the team's deep tight end corps.