Whittington failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Panthers.

Sunday's game against Carolina marked the third time in the last five games that Whittington was held without a catch, a concerning trend made more troubling by a three-catch, 82-yard performance by Xavier Smith. Whittington actually played the least of the Rams' backup wide receiver corps, with both Smith and Konata Mumpfield logging 20 snaps to Whittington's 18. Tutu Atwell (hamstring) is trending towards a return for the Week 14 contest against the Cardinals after logging three full practices this week as well, which would push Whittington further down the depth chart.