Curl (ankle) does not have any injury designation ahead of Monday night's game against the Giants, Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register reports.

Curl was reported to be set for a limited practice session Saturday but ultimately did not participate. The safety was likely granted a veteran rest day to further recover from his ankle issue before Monday's contest. Curl is set to suit up as the starting strong safety and will likely play more than 46 percent of the defensive snaps, as he did in the Rams' Week 1 loss to the 49ers.