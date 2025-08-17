Mumpfield recorded two catches on four targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 23-22 preseason win over the Chargers.

The Rams rested all of their key pass catchers, including Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington. That gave Mumpfield the chance to start, and he delivered a four-yard touchdown reception midway through the first quarter on a quick slant pattern. Mumpfield appears to be the favorite for the fifth spot on the wide receiver depth chart, particularly after drawing praise from coach Sean McVay earlier in training camp.