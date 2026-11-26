Mumpfield brought in four of five targets for 69 yards in the Rams' 26-13 win over the Packers on Wednesday night.

Mumpfield set the pace in receiving yards for the Rams while also sharing the team lead in both receptions and targets. The 2025 seventh-round pick has now posted back-to-back productive games -- he had a 3-81-0 line in the Week 10 win over the Cardinals -- but Wednesday's performance could have been even more rewarding had an apparent two-yard touchdown grab just before the halfway point of the third quarter not been ruled incomplete on replay. Mumpfield should retain a solid No. 2 role even if Davante Adams (IR, hamstring) returns for a Week 13 home matchup against the Chiefs on Thursday, Dec. 3, and the former will retain his No. 1 standing if his star teammate remains sidelined.