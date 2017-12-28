Rams' Mark Barron: Bothered by Achilles
Barron (Achilles) was listed as a non-pariticpant at Wednesday's practice.
Barron missed some practice time last week for a non-injury reason, ultimately leading to inactive status for Sunday's game against the Lions, even though he returned to practice Friday. An Achilles injury might help explain the unusual sequence of events, or it could just be totally unrelated. Either way, the Rams figure to take a cautious approach with Barron this week against the 49ers, as they already plan to rest a slew of key starters for the game. Barron could very well join QB Jared Goff, RB Todd Gurley, LT Andrew Whitworth, C John Sullivan and DT Aaron Donald.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.