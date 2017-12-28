Barron (Achilles) was listed as a non-pariticpant at Wednesday's practice.

Barron missed some practice time last week for a non-injury reason, ultimately leading to inactive status for Sunday's game against the Lions, even though he returned to practice Friday. An Achilles injury might help explain the unusual sequence of events, or it could just be totally unrelated. Either way, the Rams figure to take a cautious approach with Barron this week against the 49ers, as they already plan to rest a slew of key starters for the game. Barron could very well join QB Jared Goff, RB Todd Gurley, LT Andrew Whitworth, C John Sullivan and DT Aaron Donald.