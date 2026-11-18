Klare went without a target while playing four of the Rams' 76 offensive snaps in Sunday's 34-6 win over the Cardinals.

Klare has been a healthy inactive on three occasions this season, but he's now suited up in three straight games while the Rams have been short on pass-catching options due to injuries to tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring/ankle) and wideouts Puka Nacua (knee), Davante Adams (hamstring) and Jordan Whittington (back). Despite those personnel losses, Klare has still struggled to carve out meaningful playing time, as fellow tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen are all regarded as superior blockers and have been prioritized ahead of him. The rookie second-round pick out of Ohio State still has yet to draw a target through his first seven NFL games.