Klare played 52 snaps (43 on offense, nine on special teams) but didn't show up in the box score otherwise during the Rams' 26-13 win over the Packers on Wednesday.

Klare's 43 offensive snaps were second most among Rams tight ends behind Colby Parkinson (65) and ahead of Tyler Higbee (40). Klare, a second-round selection of the Rams in the 2026 NFL Draft, has yet to draw a target this season, although he could see more involvement in the passing game over the coming weeks since Davis Allen is expected to miss multiple games due to a high-ankle sprain.