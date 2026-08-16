Rams' Max Klare: Logs seven catches in Rams debut

Klare caught seven passes on eight targets for 37 yards during the Rams' 20-12 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.

Klare was listed as the Rams' starting tight end for Saturday's exhibition game while Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee and Terrance Ferguson all observed the contest from the sidelines. Klare made the most of the opportunity, with four of his team-high seven catches coming in the first half, though he did commit a holding penalty late in the third quarter. Still, it was a productive performance from the rookie second-rounder, who is battling against Davis Allen (quadriceps) for a depth spot on the 53-man roster by the end of training camp. The Rams' next preseason game takes place Saturday, Aug. 22 against the Saints.