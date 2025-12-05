Ford (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

The Texas product logged consecutive DNPs to begin the Rams' week of practice, but it still appears he's got a chance to suit up Sunday. Ford has appeared in all 12 of Los Angeles' games this season, recording 34 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defensed. If he's unavailable in Week 14, Ty Hamilton will likely operate as the Rams' top nose tackle.