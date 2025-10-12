Rams' Rob Havenstein: Out again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Havenstein (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 6 matchup versus Baltimore.
Havenstein's absence had been expected, as he's still dealing with an ankle injury and didn't practice at all this week. This will be the veteran offensive tackle's second straight missed game. Warren McClendon will draw another start at right tackle in Havenstein's stead.
