Havenstein (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's NFC wild-card game against the Vikings, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Havenstein was a full participant in Saturday's practice, and the veteran right tackle has progressed enough in his recovery from a shoulder injury to play in Monday's game.
