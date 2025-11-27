site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Roger McCreary: Lands on IR
McCreary (hip) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
McCreary suffered a hip injury in Sunday night's win over the Buccaneers. The exact diagnosis remains unclear, but he'll now be sidelined until at least late December.
