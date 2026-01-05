Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Ferguson (hamstring) is expected to be back for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Panthers, Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire reports.

Ferguson missed Week 18 after tweaking his hamstring in practice last Friday, but he is expected to play in the Rams' wild-card round matchup against the Panthers. The 22-year-old played 429 total snaps (356 offensive and 73 on special teams) in 14 games, having 11 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns.