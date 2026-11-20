Ferguson (hamstring/ankle) isn't ready to return to game action, but the Rams still plan to activate him from injured reserve before Week 12 and keep him on the active roster, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Even if Ferguson is moved back to the active roster, coach Sean McVay's comments indicate the tight end still won't be ready to play coming out of the team's Week 11 bye. His activation would at least keep him off season-ending injured reserve, but his near-term availability remains uncertain until the Rams signal he's ready for game action. With Puka Nacua (knee/toe) likely done for the remainder of the regular season following MCL surgery, Ferguson and Davante Adams (hamstring) are needed badly in this offense.