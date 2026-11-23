Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Ferguson (hamstring) won't be activated from injured reserve this season and will require surgery to address the ankle injury he aggravated in Week 3, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Ferguson initially seemed to be making good progress in his recovery from the ankle injury, as the Rams elected to open his 21-day evaluation window Nov. 4. However, Ferguson's activation from IR was delayed after he strained his hamstring shortly after he resumed working out, and he hasn't practiced in more than two weeks. Rather than the hamstring issue, McVay noted that the ankle injury remained the greater concern for Ferguson, who didn't improve as well as the Rams had hoped and now will require a procedure. Los Angeles will have to proceed without two of its top pass catchers for the remainder of the season, as Puka Nacua had MCL surgery that entails an estimated 4-to-5-month recovery timeline.