Ferguson secured one of four targets for 32 yards during Sunday's 42-26 victory against the 49ers.

Despite falling well short of the other Rams' tight ends in terms of playing time on Sunday (22 of 69 snaps on offense), Ferguson was involved often when he was on the field. Matthew Stafford continued targeting the second-round rookie, and finally hit pay dirt on a long target in the fourth quarter that set up a Kyren Williams touchdown. While Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson continue to have a role on offense, Ferguson seems like the best opportunity for explosive plays out of the quartet. A Seahawks defense that just gave up a 9-127-1 stat line to Trey McBride is up next for Ferguson and the Rams in Week 11.