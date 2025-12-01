Ferguson failed to secure either of his two targets during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Panthers.

Colby Parkinson has taken on the role of top tight end for the Rams in the absence of Tyler Higbee (ankle), and he again led the group of tight ends in all statistical categories, while Ferguson and Davis Allen (one target) were held without a catch. Until Ferguson shows consistent usage and more reliable targeting from Matthew Stafford, the second-round rookie remains difficult to trust in fantasy lineups with a divisional showdown in Arizona up next on the docket in Week 14.