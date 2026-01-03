Rams' Terrance Ferguson: Tweaks hamstring, doubtful Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferguson was added to the Rams' injury report Saturday due to a hamstring injury and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
The issue appears to be a new one for the rookie second-rounder, given that he wasn't listed on the Rams' injury report during Week 18 prep. The injury is severe enough that Ferguson is unlikely to play in Sunday's regular-season finale, though the good news for the Rams is that Tyler Higbee (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is trending toward being available for Week 18. Looking ahead, the injury puts Ferguson in jeopardy of being sidelined for the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.
