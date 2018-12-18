Rams' Todd Gurley: Knee injury called inflammation
Coach Sean McVay termed Gurley's left knee injury as inflammation, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports. "We think he's going to be OK," McVay said Monday.
After missing a possession in the second half of Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Eagles, Gurley returned and finished with 124 yards from scrimmage and two TDs on 22 touches. Along with the aforementioned comments, McVay told Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News that Gurley will play as long as he receives medical clearance, but first the running back will have to get through Week 16 preparations unscathed. The Rams will post their first injury report of the week Wednesday.
