Rams' Todd Gurley: Sidelined again Week 17
The Rams ruled out Gurley (knee) for Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Since he was diagnosed with left knee inflammation, Gurley hasn't practiced and now will miss a second straight game. Officially, he'll end his fourth regular season with 1,831 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns in 14 appearances. With Gurley sidelined until the playoffs, at the earliest, the Rams are expected to turn to veteran C.J. Anderson again to start at running back.
