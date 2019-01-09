Rams' Todd Gurley: Soreness in knee subsiding
Coach Sean McVay said Gurley didn't experience any discomfort in his left knee following Tuesday's pair of walk-throughs, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.
Gurley returned to drills in a limited capacity Tuesday, albeit in walk-throughs as opposed to a true practice. McVay relayed Gurley will take part in Wednesday's session, so the running back's upcoming listing will be interesting to track. In the end, though, it's expected Gurley will suit up Saturday against the Cowboys as part of a backfield timeshare with C.J. Anderson, something McVay has intimated since this past weekend.
