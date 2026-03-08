Rams' Trent McDuffie: Working toward extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDuffie and the Rams have made significant progress on a contract extension, and the sides hope to have a deal done in the near future, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
McDuffie was sent to Los Angeles in a blockbuster deal that will become official this week, and the 25-year-old cornerback is due for a new deal as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. McDuffie figures to command around $30 million per year on his new pact.
