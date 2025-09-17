Atwell was unable to secure his lone target in Sunday's 33-19 win over the Titans.

Atwell was targeted just once for the second straight week, as the veteran remains mostly an afterthought in the Rams passing attack. The 25-year-old wideout played just 26 of the Rams' 61 offensive snaps, behind fellow wide receivers Davante Adams (49), Puka Nacua (42) and Jordan Whittington (39). It appears Whittington has surpassed Atwell on the depth chart, so the latter will likely face an uphill battle for meaningful usage. Barring injuries, Atwell should be ignored for fantasy purposes going forward. Next up for the Rams is a matchup against the Eagles.