Atwell (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

The Rams placed Atwell on injured reserve after Week 7, and after missing the requisite four games and getting designated for return Wednesday, he didn't have any restrictions in his first practice since then. He thus appears poised to play Sunday at Carolina, but he'll need to be activated from IR by Saturday afternoon in order to have a chance to do so.