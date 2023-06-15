Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Atwell has been "outstanding" and a "real bright spot" in spring practices, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Atwell is getting first-team looks at multiple receiver spots and apparently has been one of Matthew Stafford's favorite targets this spring with fellow WRs Cooper Kupp (ankle), Van Jefferson (undisclosed) and Ben Skowronek (foot) all limited in practice or absent. The 2021 second-round pick has a real shot at a top-three spot on the depth chart given the lack of talent behind Kupp, but it's still an uphill battle toward fantasy relevance and consistent production for one of the smallest players in the league (5-9, 165). Atwell is also getting practice reps on special teams as a returner, competing with RB Kyren Williams and WR Austin Trammell.