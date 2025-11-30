Atwell (hamstring) wasn't activated off IR ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Carolina, Mike Masala of Rams Wire reports.

Atwell was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and logged three full practices this week. Head coach Sean McVay expressed upon Atwell's return to practice that he expected the wideout to be activated for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, but that didn't end up happening by Saturday's deadline. Atwell will now look to make his return to game action next Sunday against Arizona.