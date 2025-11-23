Rush (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

This will be the fourth week in a row that Rush has served in the emergency role, which means he can't enter the game unless Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley exit due to injury, illness or ejection. Rush started two games earlier in the season with Jackson out due to injury, but he only led the offense to 13 points across both contests, leading to Huntley making the start in the last game that Jackson missed.