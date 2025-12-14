Ravens' Cooper Rush: Emergency QB for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rush (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Ravens' emergency third quarterback against the Bengals on Sunday.
As the emergency third quarterback, Rush is prohibited from playing Sunday unless both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley were to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection. Rush last played in Week 6 against the Rams, which coincided with Jackson's three-game absence due to a hamstring injury.